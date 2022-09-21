BUST Breast Cancer with Woman’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - October is fast approaching which means we’re already gearing up for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Woman’s Hospital is inviting the community out to BUST Breast Cancer at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel for the Bra Art Fashion Show.

It’s happening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.

Breast cancer survivors will walk the runway modeling bras-of-art created by local artists. (Woman's Hospital/Facebook)

Breast cancer survivors will walk the runway modeling bras-of-art created by local artists. The evening includes a chef showcase and fabulous silent and live auctions.

Woman’s Hospital is also hosting a Community Fundraising Challenge from Sept. 23 – Oct. 31, 2022.

It’s a five-week breast cancer fundraiser inviting anyone to help raise funds through online donations and bra-art voting.

