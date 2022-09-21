Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BUST Breast Cancer with Woman’s Hospital

The evening includes a chef showcase and fabulous silent and live auctions.
The evening includes a chef showcase and fabulous silent and live auctions.(Woman's Hospital)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - October is fast approaching which means we’re already gearing up for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Woman’s Hospital is inviting the community out to BUST Breast Cancer at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel for the Bra Art Fashion Show.

It’s happening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.

Breast cancer survivors will walk the runway modeling bras-of-art created by local artists.
Breast cancer survivors will walk the runway modeling bras-of-art created by local artists.(Woman's Hospital/Facebook)

Breast cancer survivors will walk the runway modeling bras-of-art created by local artists. The evening includes a chef showcase and fabulous silent and live auctions.

Woman’s Hospital is also hosting a Community Fundraising Challenge from Sept. 23 – Oct. 31, 2022.

It’s a five-week breast cancer fundraiser inviting anyone to help raise funds through online donations and bra-art voting.

You can learn more about how to get involved here.

RELATED STORIES
School sports are back: Baton Rouge doctor spreads awareness, symptoms of concussion
Habitat for Humanity looking for gently used, new donations
WAFB’s Fall Food Drive helping feed families in our community

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

Latest News

WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
Southern University’s fall career fair to feature 100+ employers
It is very common to experience caregiver burnout, where you are in a state of physical,...
Preventing caregiver burnout – helping the helpers
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 21
More heat ahead locally as the tropics also heat up
Raising Cane's River Center
$2.3M could go towards upgrades at Raising Cane’s River Center