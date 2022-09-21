Facebook
Apartment fire displaces 2, damages 3 units

Baton Rouge Fire Department
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said two adults are displaced and three units were damaged due to a fire at an apartment complex on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Officials said it happened at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road around 6:30 p.m. They added firefighters saw heavy smoke billowing from an upstairs unit, made entry, and found fire in an interior wall.

BRFD said crews quickly put out the fire and it was determined to be under control before 7:15 p.m.

BRFD added the cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation.

According to officials. two units had fire damage and the third was a unit below that had water damage.

The Red Cross was contacted to help those who were displaced.

