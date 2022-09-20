Facebook
Veteran police sergeant arrested for sexual assault, police chief says

Authorities say Maui Police Department Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, has been arrested for sexual...
Authorities say Maui Police Department Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, has been arrested for sexual assault.(Maui Police Department)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A Maui Police Department sergeant has been arrested for first-degree sexual assault.

Authorities said 35-year-old Sgt. Justin Mauliola was arrested on Monday.

KHNL/KGMB reports Mauliola is a 13-year veteran of the agency. His police powers have been removed, and he was placed on paid administrative leave during the ongoing investigation.

“Any criminal wrongdoing by any of my employees will not be tolerated,” Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said. “Any Maui PD employee that violates the law will be held accountable, both criminally and internally.”

The department didn’t release any further immediate details but said upon completion of its investigation that evidence would be presented in court.

