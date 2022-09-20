Sweating pipes spark fire at home, officials say

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A home caught fire on the evening of Monday, Sept. 19, after construction crews used a blowtorch to melt pipes together.

Investigators said the process caused a particle board nearby to overheat.

St. George firefighters arrived at the house on Members Place near Antioch Road around 8:20 p.m to battle the flames.

House fire on Members Place (St. George Fire Department)

Smoke was seen pouring through the roof. Crews entered through the front door and got the flames under control within 15 minutes.

According to the St. George Fire Department, the home was under construction at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

