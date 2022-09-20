Facebook
Special medical marijuana task force created at Louisiana State Capitol

Medical marijuana growing at southern Baton Rouge facility
Medical marijuana growing at southern Baton Rouge facility
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers at the Louisiana State Capitol have created a special medical marijuana task force.

The goal is to study similar programs in states that surround Louisiana. Specifically, lawmakers hope to learn about ways to prevent employment discrimination against medical marijuana patients.

There is also a push to study options for testing workers who use the drug.

The task force’s first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.

