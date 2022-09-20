Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Shooting on Yorkshire St. under investigation

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The gunfire broke out on Yorkshire Street near 72nd Avenue.

According to emergency officials, one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

Latest News

An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized...
Aspiring BR model involved in VA crash that killed 2
Tyrone Chevers
Twice-convicted sex offender arrested for rape of disabled person then fails to register, sheriff says
BREC named top large park system in the nation
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 20
Dry and hot locally; tropics heating up again