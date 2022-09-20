Shooting on Yorkshire St. under investigation
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The gunfire broke out on Yorkshire Street near 72nd Avenue.
According to emergency officials, one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
