Ribbon cutting held for new elem. school, career tech center in West Feliciana Parish

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Government and education leaders gathered on Monday, Sept. 19, to cut the ribbon on a new Bains Elementary School in West Feliciana Parish.

Gov. John Bel Edwards joined others for the ceremony.

The new campus houses first through fifth graders and includes a modern library, a gym with a capacity of 1,200, and a cafeteria built for a market-style experience.

The new school is designed to use every corner of the campus for learning. The classrooms, playground, and even stairwells were created with that purpose in mind.

During the ceremony, leaders also opened the doors to a new career and technical education center at West Feliciana High School. The new center includes 15 welding booths, a full commercial kitchen, and an ambulance.

Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more.

