No injuries reported in Central crash involving 18-wheeler, school bus

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A crash involving an 18-wheeler and a school bus in Central caused heavy traffic delays on Tuesday morning.

The Central Police Department announced residents should avoid the area of Sullivan Road between Wax Road and Hooper Road just before 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 20.

No injuries were reported.

Sullivan Road was reopened around 10 a.m., according to the Central Police Department.

