New regulations could come for short-term, AirBnB rentals in East Baton Rouge Parish

The Planning Commission took the next step to setting up regulations for short-term rentals like AirBnB’s and other properties around East Baton Rouge Parish.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Planning Commission took the next step to setting up regulations for short-term rentals like AirBnB’s and other properties around East Baton Rouge Parish.

The commission unanimously approved the proposal Monday, Sep. 19. It now goes before the Metro Council for a final vote.

“It’s a victory. It’s a first step,” said Mary Jane Marcantel, former president of the Spanish Town Civic Association.

Under the proposed plan, whole-house rentals where the owner is not present would have to obtain a permit. Rentals where the owner lives at the property can operate without a permit, but they would have to pay taxes and register with the city-parish.

However, both could lose their ability to rent if they get three violations over a one-year period.

“These regulations are simply being put in place to keep everybody honest,” said Janice DeLorno, who operates the Stockade Bed & Breakfast. “This isn’t to keep people from having an AirBnB, it’s to keep people following the rules. We just want to even the playing field.”

“This doesn’t stop anybody from having a short-term rental,” Marcantel. “It just requires them to register, get on the platform, and abide by the rules in place to operate their business.”

Not everybody was happy about the new rules.

“It’s just a concern. It’s just disappointing,” said Brian Mackey, an AirBnB owner and real estate agent.

Some questioned how it this would be enforced, and others shared concerns about how this could affect their business.

Mackey owns and operates a handful of AirBnB properties in the Mid-City and Capitol Heights area.

He left the meeting feeling unsure about the future of his business.

“Where we go from here? I don’t know. I’ll just have to hope for the best,” Mackey said.

