Livingston Parish community launches alliance in support of Livingston Parish Libraries

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A coalition of Livingston Parish community members announced the launch of LPL Alliance Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Alliance’s mission is to amplify and support the work of the Livingston Parish Library system.

Formed in August 2022, LPL Alliance brings together parish residents concerned about discussions centered around the removal or censorship of books in the Livingston Parish Library. Members of the Alliance live, learn and work in the parish and recognize the importance of preserving the freedom of the library to provide services and materials to all patrons no matter their ethnicity, religion, gender identity, education status, political affiliation, socioeconomic status or any other diversity of life and thought.

“We have seen a rise in challenges to books centering stories from marginalized people and groups in school and public library systems across the country, and closer to home with what has happened in Lafayette,” said LPL Alliance communications director Kelci Sibley. “After the topic came up at a recent board meeting, several residents began connecting via social media and word of mouth to determine how we could support the Library and spread the word about its importance to our community.”

LPL Alliance serves as a support system for the Library, its director and staff to spread the word about the variety of services offered through the Library system. Community members interested in learning more or joining LPL Alliance are encouraged to reach out through www.LPLAlliance.org or the LPL Alliance Facebook Page.

“So many members of the community have shown their support for the library system in response to the topic of book challenges coming from outside of the parish,” said LPL Alliance member Catlin Roberts. “We know the importance of the support, access, and services our library system provides for all of its patrons. We also understand the gravity of the current situation of book removal and censorship, and we can and will continue to stand up for our libraries.”

