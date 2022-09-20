Hot and dry weather to continue through the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure building just to our northwest will result in a run of hot and dry weather through the remainder of the week. Today’s highs will range from the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 20 (WAFB)

One small silver lining is that humidity should actually trend a touch lower today, making the heat index a bit less of an issue, but it will still be plenty hot.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 20 (WAFB)

Mid to upper 90s can be expected through the rest of the week as the high pressure dome stays parked nearby. Ironically, the first official day of fall on Thursday appears as though it will be the hottest of our forecast, with record highs possible in some areas. I’m currently forecasting a high of 97 degrees of Baton Rouge, with the record of 98 degrees set all the way back in 1921.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 20 (WAFB)

While most probably won’t enjoy the hot weather this week, the good news is that we should stay dry for most weekend plans. Live After Five is back this Friday with Jonathon Boogie Long taking the stage. Plan on a warm evening if heading downtown, with temperatures starting in the low 90s and only falling into the low 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 20 (WAFB)

It will be another hot day for tailgating as both Southern and LSU host home games. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s, with game temps falling from the upper 80s to near or slightly below 80 degrees in both stadiums. Rain should not be an issue for either game.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 20 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 20 (WAFB)

We are still hopeful for some relief by early next week as a cold front is still on track to move through by Monday. In its wake, afternoon highs will fall into the mid to upper 80s, with morning lows dipping into the 60s.

In the tropics, we’ve got several features to track this morning. Fiona became the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season early Tuesday morning, reaching Category 3 intensity with maximum winds of 115 miles per hour as it passes near the Turks & Caicos Islands. As it continues northward, Bermuda is the next potential target, with Nova Scotia and Newfoundland in the mix for potential significant impacts as it eventually transitions into a non-tropical low over the northwestern Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 20 (WAFB)

Elsewhere, an area of low pressure over the central Atlantic has shown some signs of organization over the last 24 hours and is given a 60% chance of development as of the 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook. Fortunately, this one does not appear to be a significant threat to land. And finally, a tropical wave east of the Leeward Islands will be tracked closely in the days ahead. Conditions aren’t terribly favorable for development over the next couple of days, but it looks as though they will become more favorable by late this week or weekend as it moves into the Caribbean. Development odds are currently listed at 40% and will likely continue to trend higher in subsequent outlooks.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 20 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.