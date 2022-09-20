Facebook
Homeowner finds snake in toilet

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (Gray News) – A resident in Alabama found a surprise in their toilet Friday.

The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.

Officers removed the unwelcomed visitor and released it to a “more suitable habitat,” the department said.

The snake was a harmless gray rat snake.

“We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will receive during our shift. Today was no exception, however a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

