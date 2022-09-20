Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Hammond starts season 3-0 for first time since 2010-11

For the first time in 12 years, Hammond, now under head coach Dorsett Buckels, is off to a 3-0...
For the first time in 12 years, Hammond, now under head coach Dorsett Buckels, is off to a 3-0 start heading into District 6-5A.(Joan Constanza/Hammond High)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURG, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond Tornadoes find themselves in a position they haven’t been in quite some time.

For the first time in 12 years, Hammond, now under head coach Dorsett Buckels, is off to a 3-0 start heading into District 6-5A.

READ MORE Hammond off to promising start under new head coach Dorsett Buckels

The Tors edged out South Terrebonne on the road last Friday (Sept. 16) 38-35 in a barn burner.

Just as the previous week, the Tornado rushing attack led the way. Senior Tyrese Wilson had a total of 91 yards on 15 carries and Junior Eli Johnson was second in command with 82 yards on 11 carries.

Hammond got the air game more involved at South Terrebonne as junior quarterback Caden Jacob passed for 108 yards on 5-of-11 passing. Senior wide receiver Raymond May hauled in 2 catches for 91 yards.

On defense, senior Roy Parker earned 2 sacks. Dustin Foster picked off a pass and Darin Sibley recovered a fumble.

The Tornadoes host Fontainebleau (2-2) at home on Friday at 7 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

Latest News

After two seasons of COVID-19 interruptions, Hammond High football (2-0) is seeing the positive...
Hammond off to promising start under new head coach Dorsett Buckels
High School Football
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 3
St. Thomas Aquinas vs Ponchatoula and other games
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 3 - Part 5
Denham Springs vs Liberty and other games
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 3 - Part 1