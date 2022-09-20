Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBRSO arrests fentanyl trafficker during drug bust

EBRSO makes drug bust
EBRSO makes drug bust(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities took an alleged fentanyl trafficker off the streets of Baton Rouge this week following a month-long investigation.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Rashee Scruggs, 39, was arrested Monday, Sept. 19, at his home on Peerless Street.

Prior to his arrest, narcotics agents reportedly purchased fentanyl from Scruggs three times over the past month while they were investigating the Baton Rouge-area fentanyl trafficker, according to the sheriff’s office.

Scruggs is charged with three counts of distribution of schedule 2 narcotics; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

EBRSO reports that officials seized the following while they were executing the search warrant of Scruggs’ home:

  • 7.5 ounces of fentanyl (valued at $14,000)
  • 4.1 ounces of crack cocaine (valued at $4,000)
  • 2.7 ounces of powder cocaine (valued at $2,500)
  • 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine (pressed pills)
  • 19.5 ounces of marijuana
  • 3 digital scales
  • $9,608 in currency (pending seizure)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

Latest News

House fire on Members Place
Sweating plumbing pipes spark fire at home
School bus crash, generic
No injuries reported in Central crash involving 18-wheeler, school bus
Doctor accused of owing $1.6 million in taxes, indictment says
Lucille Babineaux passed away at her home on September 19, 2022 at the age of 102.
Mother of former Governor Kathleen Blanco passes away