EBRSO arrests fentanyl trafficker during drug bust

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities took an alleged fentanyl trafficker off the streets of Baton Rouge this week following a month-long investigation.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Rashee Scruggs, 39, was arrested Monday, Sept. 19, at his home on Peerless Street.

Prior to his arrest, narcotics agents reportedly purchased fentanyl from Scruggs three times over the past month while they were investigating the Baton Rouge-area fentanyl trafficker, according to the sheriff’s office.

Scruggs is charged with three counts of distribution of schedule 2 narcotics; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

EBRSO reports that officials seized the following while they were executing the search warrant of Scruggs’ home:

7.5 ounces of fentanyl (valued at $14,000)

4.1 ounces of crack cocaine (valued at $4,000)

2.7 ounces of powder cocaine (valued at $2,500)

4.5 ounces of methamphetamine (pressed pills)

19.5 ounces of marijuana

3 digital scales

$9,608 in currency (pending seizure)

