‘Do the right thing and come forth:’ Family hoping for clues in deadly hit-and-run that killed 3 people

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are still searching for answers in a fiery hit-and-run crash that killed an entire family last week.

And a family is hoping you may have a clue that could help them heal.

The deadly crash happened Tuesday, September 13, on I-110 South near Chippewa Street.

The victims were identified as Christopher Fisher, 48, his son, Christopher Fisher III, 3, and Laterrica Williams, 41.

“We don’t wish this on anybody. Not even your worst enemy,” said Jeremy Williams, who’s little brother, father-figure and stepmother were killed in the crash.

Williams and his brother Christopher Fisher II are looking for answers as to what led up to the death of their family members.

Christopher Fisher II and Jeremy Williams are pleading to the public for answers as to what led up to the deadly crash that killed their family members. (Family)

“Full of energy, excitement, you know, always laughing, always trying to have fun or make you laugh about certain things, so they were all 3 great people,” said Williams.

Police say someone collided with the family’s truck on I-110 South near Chippewa Street last Tuesday. The collision caused the family’s Silverado to lose control, hit a concrete guardrail, then flip over before catching fire.

“It’s one of those stones that’s unturned. And it would mean a lot to both families if somebody came forth and either turned themself in or gave up some information,” said Williams.

The loss has been especially hard on the two brothers, as their mother just died two years ago from Covid-19.

“Yeah, it’s really tough on him (Christopher II), you know 23 and lost both parents in 2 years, it’s tough man. So I got to be here to hold him together,” said Williams.

While witnesses were able to describe what happened during the crash, police are still trying to get any new leads about the car that drove away

“If the person responsible was watching this right now, what would you tell them,” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“Do the right thing and come forth. You know, just help us help our grieving process out,” said Williams.

But the family is not on the hunt for revenge when it comes to the death of their loved ones.

“Not saying anybody needs to be taken to jail in a hateful manner or anything, we just want to get their account of what happened, let the police do their job, and we’ll see what the outcome is,” said Williams.

The family is relying on God and other family members to get them through these trying times. And they thank the community for the huge outpouring of love and support.

“We’re just keeping faith, you know. God is always watching over us. I’m sure our mom is up there too. And we just pray for protection and pray for better days. And we appreciate all the blessings and the condolences that we got from our family and friends,” said Williams.

The funeral will be September 24 at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services on Scenic Highway.

Police are asking anyone with information about that other car involved, to give Crime Stoppers a call at 344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.