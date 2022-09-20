Deadly double shooting in Baker stemmed from alleged domestic issue

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is investigating a deadly double shooting that happened late Monday, Sept. 19.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn confirmed two men were killed in the shooting that took place just after 10 p.m. on Chamberlain Avenue near Hovey Avenue.

Chief Dunn reported the names of the victims have not been released. Dunn added the shooting was the result of a domestic issue.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.