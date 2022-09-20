Crash involving 18-wheeler, school bus in Central causing heavy traffic delays
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A crash involving an 18-wheeler and a school bus in Central caused heavy traffic delays on Tuesday morning.
The Central Police Department announced residents should avoid the area of Sullivan Road between Wax Road and Hooper Road just before 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 20.
No injuries were reported.
