Crash involving 18-wheeler, school bus in Central causing heavy traffic delays

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A crash involving an 18-wheeler and a school bus in Central caused heavy traffic delays on Tuesday morning.

The Central Police Department announced residents should avoid the area of Sullivan Road between Wax Road and Hooper Road just before 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 20.

No injuries were reported.

BREAKING: Crash in Central between a truck and school bus . . . Sullivan near Hooper. Expect heavier than usual traffic in that area. pic.twitter.com/dZy6MPZvE3 — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) September 20, 2022

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.