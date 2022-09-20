Coming Up on 9News at 6: Sept. 20, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what the team is working on for the 6 p.m. newscast on Tuesday, September 20, 2022:

A spokesman with the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office says 90% of the overdose deaths so far this year are due to fentanyl. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office explains what it is doing to get the deadly drug off the streets. Kellie Sanchez has the story.

Chief meteorologist Jay Grymes talks about hurricane season. Some may consider it to be slow so far but Jay reminds everyone that September and October are the peak hurricane season months. He also points out Fiona is churning out there right now and some activity that’s brewing could develop in the Gulf of Mexico in the next few days. Chris Rosato sits down with him to keep you informed.

Two people are dead after a domestic shooting in Baker. Breanne Bizette spoke with Chief Carl Dunn to get the details that the investigation has revealed so far.

An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends on her 23rd birthday. CLICK HERE for more.

We’ll also hear from the head coaches at both LSU and Southern. The Jags have a bye this week while the Tigers get ready to host New Mexico. Kevin Batiste will bring that to you.

