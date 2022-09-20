Facebook
Coach Kelly looking for ‘persistence and consistency’ with his Tigers

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped the 31-16 win against Mississippi State and previewed the upcoming matchup against New Mexico.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU’s SEC opener against Mississippi State got off to a bumpy start. The Purple and Gold trailed 13-0, but closed the contest on a 31-3 run. It was quite an impressive victory, but now the question is, can they continue to do it week-after-week.

“But now we have to look towards persistence and consistency. Looking at a football team now that has a chance to be a good team, you have to have consistency. And that means coming back after a good win and putting together a complete performance. So that’s mental and physical and that is in how they prepare. So we start that preparation today, we work through the week. Our expectations and our standards are that we have a great week of preparation, regardless of who our competition is,” said Brian Kelly.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is part of that consistency. In three games, he has six TD passes against no interceptions, with two rushing touchdowns.

“Yeah, I love coaching somebody that is open to the dialogue during the game. You can have conversations with him during the game and he can make the corrections in game. Some can’t. So you just don’t even try to do those things. But Coach Sloan is talking much more conceptual. I’m trying to deal with some technical things on the sideline,” said Kelly.

LSU is currently a 29.5-point favorite over New Mexico. The Lobos are also 2-1 on the season.

