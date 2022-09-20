Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bucs WR Mike Evans appealing suspension, decision to be announced Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) get into an altercation during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)(Jonathan Bachman | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is appealing the NFL’s decision to suspend him for one game after he sprinted across the field and shoved Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground during a fiery exchange last Sunday.

Leading up to the altercation, Lattimore appeared to motion toward Tom Brady and the officials to throw a flag as Brady was arguing a call. Brady and Lattimore exchanged words just before Bucs running back Leonard Fournette enters to shove Lattimore, who shoves him back before Evans entered the field from near the sidelines.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) get into an altercation during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)(Jonathan Bachman | AP)

Both Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the game. The NFL handed down the suspension Monday morning.

Evans’ appeal will be heard Tuesday and a decision will be announced Wednesday.

The Buccaneers are slated to kickoff against the Green Bay Packers Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

In 2017, Evans was not ejected for a blindside hit on Lattimore but was still suspended.

“That history matters,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport said.

NFL appeals officer James Thrash is handling the case.

With a depleted wide receiver room, the Bucs signed Cole Beasley to the practice squad.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Report: Bucs WR Evans suspended one game for hit on Saints CB Lattimore
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann...
Buccaneers erupt for 20-10 victory in Saints’ home opener
Steve Gleason, 45, said Saturday (Sept. 17) he was admitted to a hospital for treatment of low...
Saints legend Steve Gleason announces discharge from hospital
Saints running back Alvin Kamara sustained a rib cartilage injury in last week's 27-26 victory...
Saints running back Alvin Kamara inactive for Bucs game, out with rib injury