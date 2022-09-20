BREC named top large park system in the nation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the third time in its history, BREC won the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.

The prestigious accolade means BREC has been named as the top large park system in the nation.

The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA), in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), announced the honor on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at its national conference in Phoenix, Ariz.

BREC competed in the Class 1 Recreation category, which is the largest category and includes agencies serving communities with populations over 400,000.

BREC is a three-time national Gold Medal Award winner (1991, 1975, 2022) and 17-time national finalist.

Founded in 1965, the Gold Medal Awards program honors communities in the U.S. that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition. Applications are separated into seven classes, with five classes based on population, one class for armed forces recreation and one class for state park systems awarded on odd numbered years.

Agencies are judged on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through the collective energies of citizens, staff and elected officials.

“It brings me great pride to once again bring home one of the most prestigious awards a park system can win to East Baton Rouge Parish. This award would not be possible without the dedication and commitment of our staff who have continually gone above and beyond to serve the community during historic flooding, numerous hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years,” said BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson.

“For the last 75-years, BREC has worked closely with the community to create one of the best park systems in the country and this award would not be possible without the support we receive every time we ask for input into a construction design, new program or event, seek new partnerships and, of course, the tremendous visitation to our parks, trails and facilities. We are excited to share the Gold Medal with the community and will use this as motivation to continue our commitment to excellence,” said Wilson.

A panel of five park and recreation professionals reviews and judges all application materials. Judges are chosen for their considerable experience and knowledge in parks and recreation on both the local and national levels.

