BR Better Business Bureau warns of sweepstakes scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau in Baton Rouge is warning the public about a sweepstakes scam.

The warning comes after a Baton Rouge area woman received an email from someone claiming to be giving away $100,000 to the first 100 people who responded to the email.

The Better Business Bureau said the message is a perfect example of sweepstakes, lottery, and prize scams.

The agency released the below tips to avoid becoming a victim:

You’ve got to play to win. A notification that you have won a prize in a contest you do not remember entering should be a red flag. Keep track of all sweepstakes entries so it’s easy to check if a legitimate contest-related company is confirming winnings. When entering, read the fine print and rules for how prizes are claimed.

Don’t pay upfront fees to claim a prize. No legitimate sweepstakes company will ever ask to pay a fee or buy something to enter or improve the chances of winning — that includes paying “taxes,” “shipping and handling charges,” or “processing fees” to get a prize.

Checks will bounce after the bank allows the account holder to withdraw cash from the deposit. Check processing is a confusing business, as is the terminology. Even if a bank representative tells you that a check has “cleared” you can’t be sure it won’t be detected as a fake weeks later. One thing you can be sure of is that you will be on the hook for any funds drawn against the amount.

Be suspicious of irregular communication. Real sweepstakes will not notify you via text or bulk mail. They will not send a check in the mail without first confirming with you. And you won’t be notified that you are a winner and have to respond or act within 24 hours to collect your prize.

