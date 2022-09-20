Baker Police investigating shooting Monday night

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker Police are currently on the scene of a shooting.

It took place just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 Chamberlain Avenue near Hovey Avenue.

There’s no word yet on the number of victims.

If you have any information contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as more information becomes available.

