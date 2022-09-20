Facebook
Baker Police investigating shooting Monday night

Baker Police.
Baker Police.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker Police are currently on the scene of a shooting.

It took place just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 Chamberlain Avenue near Hovey Avenue.

There’s no word yet on the number of victims.

If you have any information contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as more information becomes available.

