Voter registration week underway; Stop by your local library to sign up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In observance of Voter Registration Week, East Baton Rouge Parish residents should make sure you are registered to vote and update your registration as needed before fall elections.

The Registrar of Voters Office will be conducting a voter registration drive during Voter Registration Week, which will be held September 19th through September 23rd.

If you need to register to vote or update your registration, you can do so several ways:

Online at www.GeauxVote.com

In-person at the Registrar of Voters office

or at the voter drive conducted at branches of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library

In addition, the Registrar’s office will visit library branches during the week of September 19th through September 23rd from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates to allow residents the opportunity to register:

September 19

Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library – 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.

River Center Branch Library – 250 North Blvd.

Scotlandville Branch Library – 7373 Scenic Hwy.

September 20

Central Branch Library – 11260 Joor Rd.

Fairwood Branch Library – 12910 Old Hammond Hwy.

Zachary Branch Library – 1900 Church St.

September 21

Carver Branch Library – 720 Terrace St.

Delmont Gardens Branch Library – 3351 Lorraine St.

Main Library – 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

September 22

Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library – 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Rd.

Eden Park Branch Library – 5131 Greenwell Springs Rd.

Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library – 11300 Greenwell Springs Rd.

September 23

Jones Creek Regional Branch Library – 6222 Jones Creek Rd.

Baker Branch Library – 3501 Groom Rd.

Applicants registering to vote in person should bring valid identification that establishes identity, age, and residency. You must submit your current Louisiana driver’s license, if you have one, or your birth certificate or other documentation which reasonably and sufficiently establishes your identity, age, and residency. If you have no picture ID, you may bring a utility bill, payroll check, or government document that includes your name and address.

To cast a ballot in the upcoming November 8, 2022 election, the last day to register to vote in-person or by mail is October 11, 2022. October 18, 2022 is the last day to register to vote online through the GeauxVote.com website.

Early Voting will be held October 25 through November 1, 2022.

Voters may check the status of their registration at www.GeauxVote.com or by calling the Registrar of Voters Office at 225-389-3940.

