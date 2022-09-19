Van reportedly crashes into pawn shop on Airline Highway, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the occupants of a vehicle that reportedly crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday morning.

According to BRPD, authorities responded to Xotic Pawn located at 10425 Airline Highway after a van struck the business around 6:30 a.m. Sept. 19.

Police are attempting to locate the occupant(s) of the vehicle at this time.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

