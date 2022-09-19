Facebook
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting in BR

The Baton Rouge Police Department says a shooting investigation is underway on Hundred Oaks near South Acadian Thruway.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Baton Rouge over the weekend.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Lawrence Brooks, 46, and Marley Banks, 33 were arrested on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Both men were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several charges.

Brooks, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder (2 counts), aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed Banks, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

The arrests stemmed from a shooting that took place in the 3600 block of Hundred Oaks Avenue near South Acadian Thruway around noon on Sunday.

Individuals in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to authorities. Neighbors also reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Emergency officials say a victim later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim’s injuries appeared to be life-threatening at the time, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

