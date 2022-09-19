Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, warrants issued for parents, authorities say

The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says they requested nationwide arrest warrants for...
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says they requested nationwide arrest warrants for 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney (left) and 25-year-old Megan Smith (right).(Hocking County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – Detectives found a 3-year-old locked inside a cage at a home in Ohio and a 2-year-old with a meth pipe, according to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Franklin “TJ” Varney, 38, and Megan Smith, 25, fled the home due to their involvement with a sexual assault investigation, abandoning the toddlers.

Law enforcement said the home was in deplorable condition when they served a search warrant.

The 3-year-old was left in a cage secured with Zipties that was filled with bugs, soiled bedding and a cup full of spoiled milk, the sheriff’s office explained.

Detectives said they saw a 2-year-old walking around the home with a meth pipe.

The sheriff’s office said the children were placed in emergency foster care.

The toddlers’ grandmother, Ella Webb, had custody and was arrested and charged with endangering children.

Nationwide warrants have been issued for the arrests of Varney and Smith on similar charges.

“I very, very strongly encourage Mr. Varney and Ms. Smith to immediately surrender themselves to law enforcement,” Chief Deputy Caleb J. Mortiz said in a statement. “If they choose to run from their responsibilities, as they did tonight, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office will tirelessly leverage every local, state and federal resource available to bring these two to justice.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Lucille Babineaux passed away at her home on September 19, 2022 at the age of 102.
Mother of former Governor Kathleen Blanco passes away
Secretary of State Antony Blinken saluted those who helped Mark Frerich regain his freedom.
Hostage in Afghanistan freed, Blinken says
This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
‘Out of control’ STD situation prompts call for changes
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but...
US traffic deaths dip in second quarter but remain high as pandemic eases
FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse accompanied by her attorney,...
California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax