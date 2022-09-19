SMART LIVING: Social media got me fired

ORLANDO, FLA. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - From posting about our pets, kids, vacations, thoughts, and politics, 3.7 billion people use social media to help share their stories.

However, you may want to think twice about what you post and when you post. More and more employers are cracking down on employees sharing too much.

According to career builder, 18 percent of employers have fired employees because of something they posted on social media. For example, a new employee at an ad agency was terminated after posting they won the pitch and got hired by a very high-profile client. A high school teacher was sacked after posting about her partying lifestyle.

If you hate your job, don’t post about it. One daycare employee found that out the hard way.

Other posts to stay away from are misleading or false posts, offensive opinions on topical events, confidential information, posts that show you lied to your employer, racy posts, or posts that show illegal activity.

Whether you’re using social media at work or not, make sure your posts are something you feel comfortable with your employer seeing.

At least 70 percent of employers check social media accounts to screen candidates before hiring.

