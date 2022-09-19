Ribbon cutting held for new West Feliciana Parish elementary school

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Leaders came together to cut the ribbon on a new Bains Elementary School in West Feliciana Parish.

Governor John Bel Edwards joined others for the ceremony on the morning of Monday, September 19.

The new campus houses first through fifth graders and includes a modern library, a gym with a capacity of 1200, and a cafeteria designed for a market-style experience.

The new school is designed to use every corner of the campus for learning. The classrooms, playground, and even stairwells were created with that purpose in mind.

During Monday’s ribbon-cutting, leaders also opened the doors to a new career and technical education center. The new center includes 15 welding booths, a full commercial kitchen, and even an ambulance. Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.