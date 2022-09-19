Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ribbon cutting held for new West Feliciana Parish elementary school

New Bains Elementary School
New Bains Elementary School(wafb)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Leaders came together to cut the ribbon on a new Bains Elementary School in West Feliciana Parish.

Governor John Bel Edwards joined others for the ceremony on the morning of Monday, September 19.

The new campus houses first through fifth graders and includes a modern library, a gym with a capacity of 1200, and a cafeteria designed for a market-style experience.

The new school is designed to use every corner of the campus for learning. The classrooms, playground, and even stairwells were created with that purpose in mind.

During Monday’s ribbon-cutting, leaders also opened the doors to a new career and technical education center. The new center includes 15 welding booths, a full commercial kitchen, and even an ambulance. Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Cleotha Johnigan Jr.
Livonia High principal reassigned to head alternative instructive program in Pointe Coupee Parish
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System issued a statement about a fight that was caught on...
School officials address Capitol Middle fight
Students earn SU Ag Center scholarships
Two young women fight on Southern campus while many look on