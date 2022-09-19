Facebook
Nearly 50 cows died after a cattle truck rolled over

Fire crews had to cut the top of the trailer off to get the first cows out.
Fire crews had to cut the top of the trailer off to get the first cows out.(KOCO via CNN Newsource)
By KOCO staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) – Nearly 50 cows died after a cattle truck lost control and rolled over at an exit on I-44 Sunday in Oklahoma.

There were more than 100 cows in the trailer at the time of the crash.

It had two levels, with the upper level cleared out first.

Fire crews had to cut the top of the trailer off to get the first cows out.

“We have cut the top of the trailer open. We have removed all of the cattle from the top deck of the trailer,” Batt. Chief David Carter said. “From the upper deck we had 26 cattle that were alive, 14 were deceased.”

They couldn’t get the cows out of the bottom level with the truck on its side, so they called in for help to lift it upright.

An exit ramp on I-44 was closed for hours as they got the cattle out and cleared the hauler out of the road.

Officials said 47 of the 104 cows in the truck died.

