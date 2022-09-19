Mother of former Governor Kathleen Blanco passes away

NEW IBERIA, La. (WAFB) - Lucille Freemin Babineaux, mother of former Governor Kathleen Blanco, has died at the age of 102.

Officials said she passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home on Monday, September 19.

Babineaux is survived by her many children and grandchildren.

She graduated from Mt. Carmel Academy in New Iberia. Until her death, she was the oldest living alumnus of the school.

There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 26, and from 8 a.m. until the start of the funeral service on Tuesday, September 27. The service is set to take place at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia at 11 a.m. on that Tuesday.

