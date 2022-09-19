Facebook
Member of drug trafficking organization sentenced, officials say

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kim K. Murphy, 57, has been sentenced to 168 months in federal prison following his conviction as part of Operation Hidden Fee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Operation Hidden Fee is a federal, state, and local investigation aimed at a drug trafficking network based in Baton Rouge.

Murphy was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine. In addition to his time in prison, he will also serve three years of supervised release.

During the Operation Hidden Fee investigation, authorities say agents were able to intercept conversations that took place on a cell phone owned by Murphy. During the conversations, he brokered transactions of cocaine and crack cocaine, according to investigators.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the investigation into Murphy also involved a 2018 traffic stop. Officials say Murphy was traveling in separate vehicles from Texas to Baton Rouge with a co-defendant named Travis James. They were both stopped for traffic violations and Murphy’s vehicle was eventually searched, according to officials. Authorities say they discovered a green duffel bag in the trunk of Murphy’s vehicle containing suspected bricked cocaine. Murphy admitted to owning the bag, officials say.

Nine members of the drug trafficking network have been prosecuted and convicted so far, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

