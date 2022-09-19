Facebook
LSU student Allie Rice’s death ruled as homicide

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's office are ruling Allie Rice's death a homicide, saying she died from multiple gun-shot wounds.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office are ruling Allie Rice’s death a homicide, saying she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, investigators found her dead inside her vehicle near the railroad tracks on Government Street.

The Baton Rouge community still has a lot of questions, and some may now be uneasy about potentially stopping at that same location, where Rice was shot and killed Friday.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say if you are uneasy about what happened, there are alternate routes.

Police urge anyone with information regarding this case to please contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867

A gathering for Allie will be held at the Ourso Funeral Home located at 13533 Airline Hwy in Gonzales, La. from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Tuesday, September 20.

Visitation will resume at the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, located at 15208 Hwy 73 in Prairieville, La., on Wednesday, September 21, starting at 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am.

She will be laid to rest at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Prairieville, La.

Click here for more information.

