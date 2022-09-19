LSU DB Jay Ward, DE BJ Ojulari named SEC Players of the Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU defensive players earned SEC honors after the Tigers’ 31-16 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium.
Defensive back Jay Ward was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week and defensive end BJ Ojulari was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.
Ward, who plays safety and nickel back, finished the game with a career-best 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and an interception.
Ojulari had four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He also had a pair of quarterback hurries.
RELATED STORIES:
- Brian Kelly recaps LSU win over Miss. St.; previews game against New Mexico
- Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener
The LSU defense held the Bulldogs to 289 yards of total offense.
CLICK HERE for more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.