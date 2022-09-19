Facebook
LSU DB Jay Ward, DE BJ Ojulari named SEC Players of the Week

LSU defensive back Jay Ward (5) and defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)
LSU defensive back Jay Ward (5) and defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU defensive players earned SEC honors after the Tigers’ 31-16 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium.

Defensive back Jay Ward was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week and defensive end BJ Ojulari was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

LSU defensive back Jay Ward (5)
LSU defensive back Jay Ward (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Ward, who plays safety and nickel back, finished the game with a career-best 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and an interception.

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Ojulari had four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He also had a pair of quarterback hurries.

The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium.

The LSU defense held the Bulldogs to 289 yards of total offense.

