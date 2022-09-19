Facebook
Livingston library officials to discuss reclassifying certain books

(Livingston Parish Library)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control will discuss reclassifying certain books at their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The meeting comes weeks after Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks sent a letter to Livingston Parish Library officials expressing his concerns about certain books with “questionable sexual content” found in the young adult section of the library.

Tuesday’s agenda item reads, “Resolution presented by Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and Livingston Parish Council – Erin Sandefur”

That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston.

To view the agenda, click here.

