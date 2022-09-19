Late summer heat wave delivers near record highs later this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Building heat will be the headline in our weather over the next several days. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out today, but rain chances are posted at less than 20%, with afternoon highs expected to range from the low to mid 90s. If there’s any silver lining in the warm weather, it’s that humidity levels won’t be high enough to push heat index values much above 100 degrees in most areas.

High temperatures will continue to climb over the next several days as a dome of high pressure builds over the southern part of the nation. Mid 90s will be common from Tuesday through Friday, with some upper 90s possible, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. Fall officially gets underway on Thursday, but Mother Nature has no plans to cooperate, with near record highs expected. Thursday’s forecast high of 97 degrees in Baton Rouge puts us within one degree of the record set 101 years ago in 1921.

The dome of high pressure will slowly weaken late in the week and into the weekend, but highs will still reach the low to mid 90s during that stretch. The forecast largely stays dry through Saturday, with a slight chance of showers by Sunday.

The extended forecast does offer some hope for relief. Guidance currently points toward a cold front arriving by late Sunday or Monday of next week, delivering drier and somewhat cooler air. In the wake of that front, highs should be closer to normal in the upper 80s, with lows dipping into the 60s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Fiona continues to deliver a significant blow to parts of the Caribbean.

After a brief landfall on Puerto Rico’s southwestern coast on Sunday, a second landfall occurred on the Dominican Republic early Monday morning. However, land interaction will be brief and have minimal impact, meaning strong winds and devastating flooding will continue from parts of Hispaniola into Puerto Rico. Maximum winds are at 90 miles per hour as of the 4 a.m. Monday advisory, and Fiona is forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves northward over the western Atlantic. Bermuda will have to monitor its progress closely because it could threaten by late in the week.

Elsewhere, things are fairly quiet, with the National Hurricane Center monitoring a weak area of low pressure over the central Atlantic. That system is only given a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.

