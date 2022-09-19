Head of La. Center for Children’s Rights to speak about ongoing OJJ issues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Aaron Clark-Rizzio, the executive director for La. Center for Children’s Rights, will speak at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, Sept. 19.

Officials say Clark-Rizzio will address the ongoing issues in the La. Office for Juvenile Justice, including the plan to move incarcerated youth to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

His organization reportedly provides legal representation to youth in the juvenile justice system, including those who could be moved to Angola.

WAFB will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.