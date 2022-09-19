Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Head of La. Center for Children’s Rights to speak about ongoing OJJ issues

Should the Office of Juvenile Justice and Louisiana’s Department of Corrections join together...
Should the Office of Juvenile Justice and Louisiana’s Department of Corrections join together again? Some state lawmakers believe it could help with some of the staffing issues and disciplinary issues.(MGN)
By WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Aaron Clark-Rizzio, the executive director for La. Center for Children’s Rights, will speak at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, Sept. 19.

Officials say Clark-Rizzio will address the ongoing issues in the La. Office for Juvenile Justice, including the plan to move incarcerated youth to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

His organization reportedly provides legal representation to youth in the juvenile justice system, including those who could be moved to Angola.

RELATED STORIES
Attorney files federal lawsuit to prevent juvenile offenders from moving to Angola
‘They want it to be the answer for their own failings:’ Advocates protest temporary move of youth violent offenders to facility at Angola
Court hearing deals with transfer of youth inmates to Angola
New pictures and videos of juvenile facility at Angola

WAFB will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

Latest News

New Bains Elementary School
Ribbon cutting held for new West Feliciana Parish elementary school
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Report: Bucs WR Evans suspended one game for hit on Saints CB Lattimore
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 19
Late summer heat wave delivers near record highs later this week
New Orleans-based rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, has pleaded not guilty to...
Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape, domestic abuse