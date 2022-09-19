Facebook
Hazmat crew on scene of ruptured gas line in BR

Emergency officials respond to a ruptured gas line on North Sherwood Forest.
Emergency officials respond to a ruptured gas line on North Sherwood Forest.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A hazmat crew along with Baton Rouge firefighters are on the scene of a ruptured gas line.

Construction crews hit the four-inch main while digging on North Sherwood Forest near South Choctaw Drive.

The gas was shut off around 1:44 p.m.

No evacuations are underway at this time, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. However, the southbound lanes of North Sherwood Forest are closed.

The public is being urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

