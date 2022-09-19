EBRSO mourns loss of K9 who served during presidential visit
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a K9 named Liza.
The Dutch Shepard battled cancer for more than two years and was 10 years old at the time of her death.
Liza served on the force for more than five years with her partner Lieutenant Verner Budd in the explosive detection division.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office issued the below statement on the loss of K9 Liza:
