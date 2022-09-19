EBRSO mourns loss of K9 who served during presidential visit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a K9 named Liza.

The Dutch Shepard battled cancer for more than two years and was 10 years old at the time of her death.

Liza served on the force for more than five years with her partner Lieutenant Verner Budd in the explosive detection division.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office issued the below statement on the loss of K9 Liza:

During her time as a K9 with EBRSO, Liza ensured the safety of the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish, the State of Louisiana, and many dignitaries that visited the State of Louisiana, which included the President and Vice President of the United States. Liza was loved by anyone that came into contact with her and she will be missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to Lt. Budd and his family. Thank you for your service Liza!

