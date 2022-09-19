Facebook
Denham Springs man sentenced to 20 years for receiving child porn

Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villareal filed the charges on Friday.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison following his conviction for receipt of child pornography.

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Richard Culver, 41, to 240 months in prison.

Officials report after serving his prison term, Culver will have to serve six years of supervised release and register as a sex offender for life.

Chief Judge Dick also ordered Culver to pay restitution to his victims in the amount of $126,000.

According to admissions made during his plea, from June 6, 2019 to June 8, 2019, Culver posed as a 13-year-old girl and communicated with a 9-year-old girl via a social media app.

Denham Springs man accused of coercing 9-year-old, six others to send sexual images through Facebook

During those conversations, Culver reportedly sent the minor victim at least 15 images of child pornography and requested the minor victim to take and send similar photographs of herself to him.

Based on Culver’s persuasion, the minor victim sent him images and video, which showed the minor victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The incident was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Louisiana State Police and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jamie A. Flowers, Jr., who also serves as Chief of the Criminal Division.

