CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on attempted murder, other charges arrested
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department reported a man wanted for attempted murder was arrested.
According to BRPD, Robert T Lee lll, 36, was wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain crimes.
Police announced Lee was arrested on Monday, Sept. 19.
Investigators believe Lee was allegedly involved in a shooting with several people in the 4000 block of Alvin Dark Ave., near Bob Pettit Blvd.
The injuries were not considered life-threatening.
