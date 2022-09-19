Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on attempted murder, other charges arrested

Robert Lee III
Robert Lee III(Crime Stoppers)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department reported a man wanted for attempted murder was arrested.

According to BRPD, Robert T Lee lll, 36, was wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain crimes.

Police announced Lee was arrested on Monday, Sept. 19.

Investigators believe Lee was allegedly involved in a shooting with several people in the 4000 block of Alvin Dark Ave., near Bob Pettit Blvd.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

