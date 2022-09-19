Coming Up on 9News at 6: Sept. 19, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what the team is working on for the 6 p.m. newscast on Monday, September 19, 2022:

Would an autopsy have made a difference in a young man’s overdose death? His family thinks the coroner’s office violated Louisiana law. Scottie Hunter investigates.

In an emotional interview, the family of slain LSU student Allie Rice is speaking out and asking for those with information about her murder to come forward. Breanne Bizette has the story.

Residents in parts of Livingston and Ascension parishes are not happy after hearing about a new chemical plant being built near Lake Maurepas. They’re concerned the effects it will have on the environment will be catastrophic to their way of life. Chris Rosato has that story.

