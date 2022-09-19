Facebook
Car crashes into pawn shop on Airline Highway, BRPD investigating

BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the occupants of a vehicle that crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday morning.

According to BRPD, authorities responded to Xotic Pawn located at 10425 Airline Highway after vehicle struck the business around 6:30 a.m. Sept. 19.

Police are attempting to locate the occupant(s) of the vehicle at this time.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

