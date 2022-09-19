Facebook
Brian Kelly to recap LSU win against Mississippi State; preview game against New Mexico

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap the 31-16 win against Mississippi State and will preview the upcoming matchup against New Mexico during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 19, around noon.

The LSU Tigers will host the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, Sept. 24. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

