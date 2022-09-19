APSO searching for pair allegedly involved in Walmart theft

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a pair of men accused of stealing from Walmart.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre on Sunday, Sept. 18, around 12:00 p.m., deputies responded to a theft at Walmart in Donaldsonville.

Once they arrived, deputies say they learned two men entered the store fully masked. Both suspects allegedly each took a cash register and exited the store, authorities added.

Law enforcement stated they were last seen leaving the store in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Traverse or Equinox, with dark rims.

Photos of suspect vehicle (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device or contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

