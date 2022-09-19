APSO searching for pair allegedly involved in Walmart theft
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a pair of men accused of stealing from Walmart.
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre on Sunday, Sept. 18, around 12:00 p.m., deputies responded to a theft at Walmart in Donaldsonville.
Once they arrived, deputies say they learned two men entered the store fully masked. Both suspects allegedly each took a cash register and exited the store, authorities added.
Law enforcement stated they were last seen leaving the store in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Traverse or Equinox, with dark rims.
Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device or contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.
