Driver detained after 1 killed, 2 injured in crash during chase, officials say

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Winbourne...
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Winbourne Avenue at North Acadian Thruway on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was detained in connection with a deadly crash during a chase on Monday, Sept. 19.

Investigators have not released any names.

They said one person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries after a crash on Winbourne Avenue at North Acadian Thruway.

Police said the driver who was detained was trying to elude officers.

They added the crash involved three vehicles.

No other details were available.

