Suspect faces rape, porn involving juveniles charges, authorities say

Corey Montgomery
Corey Montgomery(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said Corey Montgomery, 39, has been arrested on charges of pornography involving juveniles, 1st-degree rape, and sexual battery.

His arrest comes after a video was allegedly found on a cell phone, according to arrest documents.

Authorities said victims in the case reported more than one incident that allegedly occurred.

