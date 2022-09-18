Suspect faces rape, porn involving juveniles charges, authorities say
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said Corey Montgomery, 39, has been arrested on charges of pornography involving juveniles, 1st-degree rape, and sexual battery.
His arrest comes after a video was allegedly found on a cell phone, according to arrest documents.
Authorities said victims in the case reported more than one incident that allegedly occurred.
