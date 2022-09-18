Facebook
Southern suffers shutout loss to TSU in SWAC opener

The Southern Jags opened conference play against Texas Southern but it was a major disappointment as the offense failed to put up any points in a 24-0 loss.
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (WAFB) - The Southern Jags opened conference play against Texas Southern but it was a major disappointment as the offense failed to put up any points in a 24-0 loss on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Southern quarterback Besean McCray was 18-of-30 for 163 yards and threw three interceptions. He also ran for 95 yards on 16 carries.

Karl Ligon added 57 yards on 12 carries. Chandler Whitfield had six catches for 94 yards.

TSU quarterback Andrew Body was 16-of-22 for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Running back LaDarius Owens added a rushing touchdown for the Tigers.

