Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say

Hundred Oaks Avenue
Hundred Oaks Avenue(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a shooting investigation is underway on Hundred Oaks near South Acadian Thruway.

Individuals in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to authorities. Neighbors also reported hearing gunshots in the area before noon on Sunday, September 18.

Emergency officials say a victim later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim’s injures do not appear to be life-threatening at this time, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

