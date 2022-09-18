Saints running back Alvin Kamara inactive for Bucs game, out with rib injury

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will be without star running back Alvin Kamara for Sunday’s noon game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which will be televised by Fox 8.

Kamara was placed on the inactive list by the Saints when final game rosters were released at 10:30 a.m.

Also inactive Sunday for the Saints are cornerback Paulson Adebo, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith, defensive end Payton Turner and tight end Nick Vannett.

The Buccaneers also will be short-handed on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and starting left tackle Donovan Smith were listed as inactive for Sunday’s game.

NFL insider reporters Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport each sounded the alarm early Sunday regarding Kamara’s availability, after the Pro Bowl tailback sustained a rib cartilage injury during last week’s 27-26 victory in Atlanta.

ESPN’s Schefter tweeted that Kamara “is not expected to play” against Tampa Bay in the Saints’ home opener in the Caesars Superdome. Schefter said backup Mark Ingram was expected to play in Kamara’s place, despite being listed as “questionable” himself because of an ankle injury.

Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is not expected to play vs. the Buccaneers, per source.



Saints’ RB Mark Ingram, also listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to to play vs. the Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

The NFL Network’s Rapoport originally stayed a bit more on the fence, saying that the Saints would determine this morning whether Kamara could play. “It’ll be tough, but there’s a chance,” Rapoport tweeted. But, 15 minutes before active rosters were announced, Rapoport reported that Kamara had been ruled out.

#Saints RB Alvin Kamara, dealing with a rib issue, is out for today's game, source said. Not quite ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2022

The Saints said Kamara was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but was downgraded to a non-participant for practices Thursday and Friday.

Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara now is officially inactive today vs. the Bucs due to his rib injury. Team does not believe Kamara’s ribs will be a multi-week injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

With Kamara ruled out, the Saints could have added running back Latavius Murray to the active list, after the former Saints backup was re-signed earlier this week to the team’s practice squad. But Murray was not promoted to this week’s gameday roster.

In the final hour before kickoff, Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that Saints quarterback Jameis Winston might also be in precarious physical condition Sunday as he faces his former team. Glazer said Winston will be trying to play through pain with four fractures in his back.

Jameis Winston playing with 4 fractures in his back today from L1 down to L4. Playing in a lot of pain with extra padding to protect the area but still playing @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 18, 2022

