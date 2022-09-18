Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Saints running back Alvin Kamara inactive for Bucs game, out with rib injury

Saints running back Alvin Kamara sustained a rib cartilage injury in last week's 27-26 victory...
Saints running back Alvin Kamara sustained a rib cartilage injury in last week's 27-26 victory in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will be without star running back Alvin Kamara for Sunday’s noon game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which will be televised by Fox 8.

Kamara was placed on the inactive list by the Saints when final game rosters were released at 10:30 a.m.

Also inactive Sunday for the Saints are cornerback Paulson Adebo, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith, defensive end Payton Turner and tight end Nick Vannett.

The Buccaneers also will be short-handed on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and starting left tackle Donovan Smith were listed as inactive for Sunday’s game.

NFL insider reporters Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport each sounded the alarm early Sunday regarding Kamara’s availability, after the Pro Bowl tailback sustained a rib cartilage injury during last week’s 27-26 victory in Atlanta.

ESPN’s Schefter tweeted that Kamara “is not expected to play” against Tampa Bay in the Saints’ home opener in the Caesars Superdome. Schefter said backup Mark Ingram was expected to play in Kamara’s place, despite being listed as “questionable” himself because of an ankle injury.

The NFL Network’s Rapoport originally stayed a bit more on the fence, saying that the Saints would determine this morning whether Kamara could play. “It’ll be tough, but there’s a chance,” Rapoport tweeted. But, 15 minutes before active rosters were announced, Rapoport reported that Kamara had been ruled out.

The Saints said Kamara was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but was downgraded to a non-participant for practices Thursday and Friday.

With Kamara ruled out, the Saints could have added running back Latavius Murray to the active list, after the former Saints backup was re-signed earlier this week to the team’s practice squad. But Murray was not promoted to this week’s gameday roster.

In the final hour before kickoff, Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that Saints quarterback Jameis Winston might also be in precarious physical condition Sunday as he faces his former team. Glazer said Winston will be trying to play through pain with four fractures in his back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Alvin Kamara is questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
Alvin Kamara is questionable for the Saints-Bucs game with a rib injury
The Saints brought back running back Latavius Murray (28) to their practice squad. (Staff...
Saints sign RB Latavius Murray to practice squad, release WR Dai’Jean Dixon
Saints "Fail Cake"
New Orleans supermarket selling ‘Fail Cakes’ to commemorate Falcons’ blown 16-point lead
Jameis Winston and the Saints opened their 2022 regular season against the Falcons. (Source:...
Lutz hits 51-yard FG to give Saints thrilling season-opening win over Atlanta, 27-26